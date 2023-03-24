New Protests in France against the Pension Reform turned into Riots

Protests in France escalated into riots. In Bordeaux, demonstrators set fire to the town hall. In many cities, there were clashes between protesters and the police.

In Paris, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. According to the unions, more than 800,000 people protested in the French capital alone. Due to protests and strikes across the country, many flights were canceled. There was also chaos in ground transport.

The new wave of discontent in France was provoked by President Macron's televised speech, in which he said the protests were "legitimate" but would not lead to the repeal of the reform. It foresees that the retirement age will change from 62 to 64 years.

/Bulgarian National Television