New Protests in France against the Pension Reform turned into Riots

World » EU | March 24, 2023, Friday // 08:57
Bulgaria: New Protests in France against the Pension Reform turned into Riots

Protests in France escalated into riots. In Bordeaux, demonstrators set fire to the town hall. In many cities, there were clashes between protesters and the police.

In Paris, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. According to the unions, more than 800,000 people protested in the French capital alone. Due to protests and strikes across the country, many flights were canceled. There was also chaos in ground transport.

The new wave of discontent in France was provoked by President Macron's televised speech, in which he said the protests were "legitimate" but would not lead to the repeal of the reform. It foresees that the retirement age will change from 62 to 64 years.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pension reform, protests, riots, France, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria