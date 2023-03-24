COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 133 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 24, 2023, Friday // 08:53
The number of registered new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria is 133, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Of these, 65.4% were not vaccinated.

The new cases were registered after 2,547 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 5.2%.

Two people died. Both were unvaccinated.

33 people have been cured, bringing their number since the start of the pandemic to 1,258,434 out of 1,299,057 confirmed cases. The total number of deaths is 38,244.

There are 2,379 active cases, of which 237 are hospitalized, 25 are in intensive care units.

30 are the newly admitted patients infected with COVID-19 in hospitals, and 70 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, a total of 4,610,294 doses have been administered, 73 in the last 24 hours.

