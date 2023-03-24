Sunny Weather in Bulgaria, in the morning with Reduced Visibility

Today will be sunny. Visibility will be reduced in the morning hours in places in the lowlands and around water bodies. It will be calm in most areas, but by the evening a weak south-southeast wind will appear, mostly in Eastern Bulgaria.

Daytime temperatures will rise further and the maximum will be between 17°C and 22°C, lower along the sea coast, around 19°C in Sofia. Minimum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia around 3°C.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A weak westerly will blow, on the highest parts of Rila and Pirin to a moderate north-northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 12°C, at 2000 meters - around 6°C.

It will remain relatively warm over the weekend. On Saturday, the cloudiness will increase and after lunch, short-term rain will fall in places in Western Bulgaria. On Sunday morning, there is still a possibility of rain in the eastern areas, but there the precipitation will stop, and from the west the clouds will quickly break and reduce to sunny weather.

During the first half of next week, the weather will be quite dynamic. It will also be windy. It will still be warm on Monday, with moderate to strong southerly winds, but cold air will move in quickly in the evening and overnight on Tuesday, as the wind turns from the northwest. Cloudiness will increase, it will rain, on Monday - with thunderstorms. There is an increased probability of significant precipitation in some places on Monday, and on the night of Tuesday - also for snowfall in the mountainous and northeastern regions.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology