Von der Leyen: The Strengthening of the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is a priority against Migration

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has indicated the strengthening of the Bulgarian-Turkish border as a priority in operational measures against illegal migration.

After the end of the first day of the meeting of the European leaders on Thursday, she recalled that at the request of the European Council she prepared a letter in which she presented in detail the actions of the Commission on the Pact on Migration and Asylum

"In terms of operational measures, the focus was and remains above all on the work to strengthen the Bulgarian-Turkish border, the initiation of two pilot projects for border management - how do we deal with migrants arriving at the border not only in Bulgaria, but also in Romania, as well as to demonstrate best practices in this management of expedited asylum or return procedures."

/Bulgarian National Radio