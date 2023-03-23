Bulgaria: 25 Migrants were Detained near Simeonovgrad

Employees of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Dimitrovgrad found a bus that was transporting 25 illegal migrants from Afghanistan. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated in the case, the press center of the prosecutor's office announced. The driver of the truck D.G. (34 years old) was initially detained for up to 24 hours and is yet to be charged.

Yesterday around 21:00 p.m. on a third-class road in the territory of Simeonovgrad, the uniformed officers stopped a "Ford Transit" for inspection. During the inspection, 25 men, citizens of Afghanistan, without identity documents were found in the cargo compartment of the car. Migrants crossed the country's border from Turkey to Bulgaria after overcoming the obstructing facility. The group was supposed to be transported to Serbia. The car was seized as material evidence in the pre-trial proceedings, the state prosecution said. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Haskovo specified that the resident of Stara Zagora D. G. has a criminal record.

The last established case of migrant trafficking in the region was on February 27 of this year. Then, 31 Afghan children under the age of 16 were found in two cars on the road between the villages of Kolarovo and Ovcharovo in Harmanli. The court determined at two instances a measure of remand "detention in custody" against the alleged traffickers from Svilengrad, Georgi Bakardjiev (32) and Hristiyan Pidoshev (24).

