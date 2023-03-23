Bulgaria: 8 Illegal Migrants and their Driver were Detained in Sofia

Eight illegal migrants were found in a car in Sofia, in the area of the "Vrana" palace.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior.

The man who drove the car was detained. He is 23 years old.

According to initial data, the illegal migrants are Syrians.

The case is under investigation

/Bulgarian National Radio