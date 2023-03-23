Hungary will not Arrest Putin if he visits the country

Hungary will not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he enters the country, said Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, adding that there would be no legal grounds for doing so.

Hungary has signed and ratified the "Rome Statute" treaty, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC). A few days ago, the court issued an arrest warrant accusing Putin of a war crime - the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine. He said there are good reasons to believe that Putin bears individual criminal responsibility.

Asked whether Putin would be arrested if he came to Hungary, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a briefing that the Rome Statute was not incorporated into the Hungarian legal system.

"We can refer to the Hungarian law and based on it we cannot arrest the Russian president, because the ICC statute has not been promulgated in Hungary," Gulyas said.

In response to a question, he said his government "has not formed a position" on the ICC's arrest warrant for Putin.

"These decisions are not the most successful, as they lead things to further escalation and not to peace, this is my personal subjective opinion," Gulyash added.

