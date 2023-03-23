Bulgaria’s President: When we Sell Weapons to Other Countries, We will Set Conditions so that they don’t Reach Ukraine
"Bulgaria is committed to the production of projectiles for the needs of our partners, if they request it, and not for Ukraine." This was stated by President Rumen Radev before the meeting of the European Council, which begins today in Brussels.
The head of state specified that if any country wants to buy weapons from the Bulgarian industry, it must indicate the end user and our country will set conditions so that they don't end up in Ukraine.
"With the European Commission, we will work for more investment in our defense industry, but Bulgaria is not participating in the joint delivery of shells to Ukraine together with 9 other countries. We are only committed to shells that can go to our partners if they ask for it. But not with Ukraine," Radev said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Von der Leyen: The Strengthening of the Bulgarian-Turkish Border is a priority against Migration
- » Asylum Applicants in 2022 Increase by 64% in EU, by 86% in Bulgaria
- » The Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria Intensifies: 1.6 times Increase in the Number of People Caught
- » The EU will allocate 600 Million Euros to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Border with Turkey
- » NATO: The Majority of Bulgarians support an Increase in Defense Spending
- » Bulgaria supports the EU Delivery of 1 Million Projectiles to Ukraine