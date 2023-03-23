Bulgarian-Turkish Business Forum opens Today in Burgas

Business | March 23, 2023, Thursday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Bulgarian-Turkish Business Forum opens Today in Burgas BSMEPA

Bulgarian-Turkish business forum opens today in Burgas. The forum is organized by the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency.

Possibilities for financing under European programs, start-ups in Bulgaria and Turkey, logistical advantages of both countries, bilateral trade and economic relations and reasons for Turkish investors to choose Bulgaria will be discussed. Leading specialists from the sphere of information and communication technologies, innovations in agriculture and renewable energy sources also take part in the event. Co-organizer of the event is the Bulgarian-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BULTISAD).

