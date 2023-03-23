Unfair Import of Millions of Eggs from Ukraine: Bulgarian Producers

2.5 million eggs have imported from Ukraine to Bulgaria under a partnership program, the chairman of the Union of Poultry Breeders, Ivaylo Galabov, has told BNR. He expressed fears that by Easter the import will exceed 10 million and the eggs will be rebranded as Bulgarian. The union will signal the Food Safety Agency to investigate the case of origin manipulation. Information was also requested from the "Customs" agency.

Over 120 companies produce 4 million eggs daily in Bulgaria as 1 million are exported, Galabov also said. According to Eurostat, the price of eggs in Bulgaria is the EU lowest. Galabov pointed out that the Bulgarian poultry industry is in good condition and satisfies domestic consumption with eggs and poultry meat.