COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | March 23, 2023, Thursday // 04:38
@Pixabay

The number of registered new cases of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours is 150, 57.33% of them are among unvaccinated people, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

2,592 tests were performed to detect them, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 5.787%.

One person has died, 181 have recovered, bringing the number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,258,401 out of 1,298,924 confirmed cases. The total number of deaths is 38,242.

There are 2,281 active cases, of which 235 are hospitalized, 27 are in intensive care units.

There were 27 new hospital admissions of infected patients in the last 24 hours, 62.96% of them have not completed the vaccination course.

In total, 4,610,221 doses have been administered in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic, 73 - in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,076,436 people were vaccinated, of which 944,452 received the first booster dose, and 71,882 received the second.

