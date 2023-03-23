Rains will Mostly Stop and Sunny Weather will prevail over Bulgaria

Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly and will be slightly higher than the average for the month.

Clouds will break overnight over most of the western half of the country, while over the eastern half there and it will be significantly cloudy and there will be rain showers. The minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, in Sofia - around 4°C. Today, sunny weather will prevail over the northwestern regions. Over the rest of the country, the cloudiness will be more often significant and in some places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, it will still rain. Later in the afternoon, the rain will stop everywhere and the clouds will break and reduce. It will blow weak, in the eastern areas to moderate wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - around 14°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be significant and there will be rain showers, which will stop later in the afternoon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures: 10°-12°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Over the mountain massifs of Western Bulgaria, the cloudiness will be broken. Over the rest of the areas, it will be significant and there will be precipitations of rain, the higher parts - of snow. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 6°C, at 2000 meters - around 2°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology