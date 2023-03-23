A Romanian Court extended the Detention of Influencer Andrew Tate

A Romanian court has extended the detention of controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who is being investigated along with his brother for alleged human trafficking and rape, AFP reported. Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested at the end of December last year and Romanian judges have since extended their detention every month.

Under the Romanian legal system, pre-trial detention can be extended to a maximum of 180 days pending possible indictment. The court in Bucharest decided to extend their detention for another 30 days, a decision that could be appealed.

According to their media team, the latest extension has left the brothers "speechless". "The significant material damage they have suffered is nothing compared to the moral damage. Their image has been irreparably damaged," the statement said.

The brothers continue to deny all the charges brought against them. Tate, a British-American former kickboxer who has millions of followers on the internet, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women, are being investigated on charges of "creating an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape".

As part of the investigation, Romanian police raided several properties linked to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of luxury cars. A court document from January said a woman from the UK was "recruited" after falling in love with Andrew Tate, who later brought her to Romania "for the purpose of sexual exploitation".

In 2016, Tate took part in the British reality TV show Big Brother, but was kicked out after a video emerged showing him assaulting a woman. He then took to social media platforms to promote his controversial views before being banned for anti-women remarks and hate speech. Tate was allowed to return to Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk bought the company.

