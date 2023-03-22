Pollock's Painting, found in Bulgaria, was part of Ceausescu's Personal Collection

The picture of Jackson Pollock, which was discovered in Bulgaria by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", was part of the personal collection of the Romanian communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu, reported the Bulgarian National Television from sources familiar with the investigation.

This is evident from a stamp in Romanian on the back of the picture.

This morning on BNT, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov, stated that at the moment, the examinations of the discovered painting indicate that it is an original by Pollock.

The painting was handed over to specialists from the National Art Gallery.

Its discovery is the result of an international operation with the participation of the Main Directorate, the Greek law enforcement agencies and Europol.

Three Greek citizens and one Bulgarian have been detained so far.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television