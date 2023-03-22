Bulgarian PM: The Caretaker Government is ready for the Elections on April 2

The caretaker government is ready to hold early elections on April 2, Prime Minister Galab Donev said at the beginning of today's government meeting.

He stated that the political forces involved the cabinet in the election campaign.

Galab Donev said that in the epicenter of the pre-election campaign and 12 days before the vote, the ministers have to "straighten distorted interpretations of the caretaker government's decisions every day". He asked if the participants in the elections were ready for the days after April 2.

"It seems easy now. Every political player attacks the caretaker government from the roof of their house of cards. Willingly or unwittingly they drag us into the election game. Unfortunately often with lies and deception."

The Prime Minister recalled a conveniently forgotten fact - namely, that the country is run by a caretaker government due to the inability of the 48th National Assembly to create a regular government. This is the reason for another election.

"The expectations of all of us are that the political accounts also include a thought for after the election days, when those elected in the 49th National Assembly will make decisions for our common future in Bulgaria," said Galab Donev.

/Bulgarian National Radio