Bulgaria approved a Derogation for the Purchase of Parts and Materials for the Kozloduy NPP from Russia

Business » ENERGY | March 22, 2023, Wednesday // 13:14
Bulgaria: Bulgaria approved a Derogation for the Purchase of Parts and Materials for the Kozloduy NPP from Russia Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant

Bulgaria will import parts and materials from Russia to ensure the safe operation of the Kozloduy NPP. At today's meeting, the government approved a derogation from the sanctions of the European Union, which prohibit the import of certain parts and materials from Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by Energy Minister Rosen Hristov and he explained the decision of the Council of Ministers "to approve a derogation for the Kozloduy NPP to be able to buy the necessary materials, spare parts and services, so as to ensure the normally planned annual repairs and operation of the NPP".

"This is of critical importance for the security of the power plant. It is about materials, services and parts for which we have not yet found alternative suppliers. We are continuing the process of selecting new contractors so that in the long term we have absolute security," Hristov pointed out.

Bulgaria intends to stock up on materials for the Kozloduy NPP, for which it still cannot find alternative supplies, Hristov also said. Thus, in the coming years, the safe operation of our nuclear power plant and the country's energy security will be ensured.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kozloduy, Russia, Bulgaria, Hristov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria