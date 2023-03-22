The EU will allocate 600 Million Euros to Strengthen Bulgaria’s Border with Turkey

The EU will direct 600 million euros to strengthen Bulgariua's border with Turkey. This was announced on the Bulgarian national Television by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Commissioner Petar Todorov.

"Since yesterday, we have had a letter from Ursula von der Leyen, who informs us that the EC has held a meeting on a new strategic approach to the protection of our common external border and that Bulgaria is a priority. In our direction, more than 600 million euros will be allocated for strengthening and technical construction of our border. There we have over 110 km unsecured technically, the other 200 km. have also something to be done there," he pointed out.

The money will go to equipment, cameras, sensors and cars, commented the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the record migrant pressure reported in 2022, for the first three months of the year, there is a growth of another 43%.

"An operational group within Europol is about to be built, so that we can cover the leaders of groups along the entire traffic route, and there are already results in this direction," said Petar Todorov.

People who are involved in illegal trafficking come from all backgrounds and walks of life. At the moment, migrant carriers of more than 18 nationalities have been caught in our country.

Todorov also commented on the case of the pregnant doctor caught transporting migrants. A few days ago, in an interview with BNT, she denied the Interior Minister's claims that she had been caught with drugs in the past. Petar Todorov refuted it by stating that the data has been confirmed and that a pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

Over 80 actions against vote buying have been initiated in recent days, Todorov said. The actions are simultaneously against the violation of citizens' electoral rights and domestic crime, since both types of crime are often committed by the same contingent.

According to Todorov, the penalties for those convicted of buying votes should be increased.

"Unfortunately, the majority of the sentences that follow the actions are conditional after agreements, which again makes some of the people in the next election participants in this process. It is a matter of discretion of the legislator how to adjust the punishments. My opinion is that it should more severe," he pointed out.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are also checked for participation in election manipulation schemes.

"The instructions I have given to the regional directors - if there is even the slightest signal of any addiction against our employee, the investigation should be carried out urgently and the least that can happen is that this employee be rotated to another area where there are no such commitments," said Todorov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television