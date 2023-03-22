The Jackson Pollock Painting discovered in Bulgaria is an Original

At the moment, the examinations show that the painting by Jackson Pollock, which was discovered in Bulgaria by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", is an original. This was stated on the Bulgarian National Television by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov.

"This is a very successful operation, in which the Main Directorate also participated. This is an international operation with the participation of Europol, Greece and other countries. To our great joy, we managed to establish and keep this painting and at the moment the expertise shows that it is an original "said Todorov.

/Bulgarian National Television