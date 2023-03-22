The Jackson Pollock Painting discovered in Bulgaria is an Original
At the moment, the examinations show that the painting by Jackson Pollock, which was discovered in Bulgaria by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime", is an original. This was stated on the Bulgarian National Television by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Petar Todorov.
"This is a very successful operation, in which the Main Directorate also participated. This is an international operation with the participation of Europol, Greece and other countries. To our great joy, we managed to establish and keep this painting and at the moment the expertise shows that it is an original "said Todorov.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian National Television
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Photos of Jackson Pollock's Painting that was Found in Bulgaria
- » Pollock's Painting, found in Bulgaria, was part of Ceausescu's Personal Collection
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 166 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Dangerous Rain Showers in 8 Regions
- » The Growth of Food Prices in Bulgaria is Unreasonably High
- » European Commission: Bulgaria is not interested in Implementing the Just Transition Plan