Today is World Water Day

On Water Day, children from the Bulgarian town of Omurtag will meet with representatives of the authorities, including the Minister of Regional Development, Ivan Shishkov. The problem in the town has been going on for decades. People there have repeatedly come out in protest demanding a solution to the problem.

The initiative for the World Water Day is organized by "Water for Omurtag", which is a civil campaign for the provision of constantly flowing, clean drinking water for the municipality of Omurtag.

In August last year, the city fell into a state of emergency, due to drought, for a consecutive year The children will present the problem to the institutions with drawings and poems.

10% of the world's population currently lives in areas where water is scarce for at least one month a year. This is indicated by a new UN report, on the occasion of World Water Day.

The Water Conference, hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan, opens today at the UN headquarters in New York. This year marks 30 years since the United Nations declared March 22 as Water Day. Only one in four people in the world have access to safe water, according to data from the World Health Organization.

Progress has been made since 2000 and nearly 2 billion people now have a source of clean water. However, global inequalities in access and quality of services remain, according to reports by the World Health Organization and UNICEF.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television