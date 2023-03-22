Another Night of Clashes and Protests against the Pension Reform in France
Another night of protests and clashes with the police in France over the pension reform. Police used tear gas against demonstrators in Paris who set garbage containers and a motorcycle on fire.
Thousands of protesters against the reform to raise the retirement age by 2 years gathered again in the French capital. On the Place de la République in Paris, demonstrators set off fireworks. For days, protesters and police in France have been in continuous clashes.
Today, French President Emmanuel Macron will give a live interview on the wave of protests and try to calm public anger. His government survived two no-confidence votes on Monday after bypassing parliament and introducing the pension reform.
/BNT
