COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 166 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 166, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,118 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.7 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 232 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 26 new hospital admissions.

867 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,258,220 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,313 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 68 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,610,148 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,241 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,298,774 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal