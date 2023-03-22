Weather in Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Dangerous Rain Showers in 8 Regions

A yellow code for significant rainfall has been announced in 8 regions of Bulgaria. This was announced by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The warning is of the first degree and is valid for Sofia region, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo. The estimated amounts of precipitation are between 20 and 35 millimeters, the most significant – in the mountainous regions.

Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for the month.

The cloudiness will be significant, but from the west the precipitation will weaken, after noon and stop, at the latest in the eastern regions of the country. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Daytime temperatures will drop and maximums will mostly be between 9°C and 14°C. In Sofia - about 11°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be significant and there will be rain. In the evening they will weaken and stop. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures: 9°-10°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-9°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

It will be cloudy with snowfall in the mountains, rain below about 1,800 meters. It will blow moderate, on the high and open parts - to a strong wind from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology