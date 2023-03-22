Deputy PM: I hope Bulgaria will join the Eurozone on January 1st 2025

"There are formal entry criteria for each country to enter the Eurozone, it is only a matter of time before Bulgaria fulfills them.

There are low deficits and once the energy crisis is over, there will be low deficits again.

The benchmark for inflation remains, but it will moderate anyway.

I hope that Bulgaria will enter the Eurozone on January 1, 2025."

This was said by the acting Deputy Prime Minister for the management of European funds, Atanas Pekanov, during an expert debate on the topic "Is Bulgaria ready for the Eurozone?", reported BGNES.

Pekanov stated that Bulgaria has been a member of the EU for 15 years, and Bulgarian citizens and businesses often make transactions in leva and euros. He emphasized that more than 1.5 billion euros are sent to Bulgaria, but part of the amount is lost during currency exchange.

"The Bulgarian economy is moving with that of the Eurozone, which means that we are ready," noted the acting vice-prime minister for management of European funds. Pekanov emphasized that the euro coped with a severe crisis, with the pandemic, etc., adding that he is convinced that the Bulgarian economy is ready, and the euro will give an impetus that will guarantee the well-being of the Bulgarian citizens.

"Whether Bulgaria is ready to enter is not a matter of personal opinion", said the economist Lachezar Bogdanov and added that last year Bulgaria had higher inflation than the threshold, and today the inflation value is 14%. "According to Article 101 of the accession agreement, an assessment is made, then there are decisions of the Council. There is a protocol that clearly states what the criteria are," Bogdanov also said.

/BGNES