Moscow invites Bulgarian IT Workers to Emigrate to Russia under a Simplified Procedure

Politics | March 21, 2023, Tuesday // 18:10
Bulgaria: Moscow invites Bulgarian IT Workers to Emigrate to Russia under a Simplified Procedure @Pexels

The Moscow Embassy in Sofia offered an irresistible offer for Bulgarian IT specialists - to emigrate to Russia under a simplified procedure together with their families.

The proposal was uploaded on the Facebook page of the Russian mission in Bulgaria. The campaign is under the motto "Russia - country of opportunities".

The embassy specifies that foreign IT specialists can enter into an employment contract or a civil law contract to perform work with organizations that work in the field of information technologies, without issuing a work permit or a patent.

In addition, employers, which must be accredited IT companies, are allowed to hire such employees without obtaining a permit to attract and use employees.

It is also indicated that a foreign IT specialist who works in an accredited IT company, as well as members of his/her family, have the right to obtain a residence permit in Russia without a deadline and in a simplified manner.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IT, Moscow, Russia, Bulgarian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria