Moscow invites Bulgarian IT Workers to Emigrate to Russia under a Simplified Procedure
The Moscow Embassy in Sofia offered an irresistible offer for Bulgarian IT specialists - to emigrate to Russia under a simplified procedure together with their families.
The proposal was uploaded on the Facebook page of the Russian mission in Bulgaria. The campaign is under the motto "Russia - country of opportunities".
The embassy specifies that foreign IT specialists can enter into an employment contract or a civil law contract to perform work with organizations that work in the field of information technologies, without issuing a work permit or a patent.
In addition, employers, which must be accredited IT companies, are allowed to hire such employees without obtaining a permit to attract and use employees.
It is also indicated that a foreign IT specialist who works in an accredited IT company, as well as members of his/her family, have the right to obtain a residence permit in Russia without a deadline and in a simplified manner.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » NATO: The Majority of Bulgarians support an Increase in Defense Spending
- » Bulgaria’s President: The Caretaker Government will Not Provide Ukraine with Fighter Jets, Anti-Aircraft Defense, or Tanks
- » Foreign Minister: After October Bulgaria and Romania will have No Obstacles for Schengen
- » Bulgaria supports the EU Delivery of 1 Million Projectiles to Ukraine
- » Bulgarian Minister of Defense: We will Categorically Not Send Troops to Ukraine
- » Spokesman of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry : We encourage Bulgaria to give us their MiG-29s