European Commission: Bulgaria is not interested in Implementing the Just Transition Plan

The Government of Bulgaria has informed the European Commission that it is not interested in the implementation of the Just Transition Plan this year. This was said in Brussels by the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

According to the Plan, our country could benefit from financing in the amount of 1.3 billion euros, with the majority of the funds intended for projects in the three coal regions - Stara Zagora, Kyustendil and Pernik, which will be after the most affected from the transition to climate neutrality.

Commissioner Ferreira presented this year's projects under the Instrument for Technical Support to Member States, which supports reforms related to the green transition and the implementation of recovery and sustainability plans.

This year, Bulgaria received assistance for 13 projects through the Technical Assistance Instrument.

The country has also asked for help in preparing the just transition plan, but has informed Brussels that it is not interested in starting the implementation of the plan.

Ferreira commented that Bulgaria is among the EU countries in which the intensity of carbon pollution per unit of product is extremely high - three times higher than the EU average. According to her, the transition happens one way or another and the closure of some activities is a natural process.

She commented that most countries believe that it is better to use euro funds in the regions where the transition should take place. Euro funds can be used to provide retraining courses for workers in defunct activities and in those areas of future-oriented businesses.

"We are monitoring the situation and expect development of the projects according to the plan by the Bulgarian government," said Ferreira.

At the end of last year, the European Commissioner warned that she was worried about the wasting of Bulgarian projects by the Just Transition Fund.

