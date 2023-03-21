Bulgaria’s President: The Caretaker Government will Not Provide Ukraine with Fighter Jets, Anti-Aircraft Defense, or Tanks

"As long as the caretaker government is in charge, Bulgaria will not provide Ukraine with fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile systems, tanks, or armored personnel carriers." This was stated by President Rumen Radev.

He defined this as a sovereign decision and called on the parties participating in the elections to clarify their position on this matter to their voters right now.

Radev confirmed the non-participation of Bularia in the general European procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and pointed out that Bulgaria will support European diplomatic efforts to restore peace.

President Rumen Radev participated in the "Anticorruption and National Security" conference.

He also pointed out that the state's finances are stable, but if the future deputies give in to populism, bad scenarios can also occur.

"The Finance Ministry is keeping the public finances stable. I want to congratulate it for delivering record collections and ensuring annual increases in pensions and payments. Strong speculation is that there will be a cut in wages and pensions, strong speculation is that there will be a change in the exchange rate of the leva against the euro and some new loans from the IMF will be reached. But this is a warning that if the populist policies imposed by the previous several parliaments continue, we may eventually reach one of these bad scenarios. We are far from them at the moment, but it depends on the responsibility of our people's representatives that this does not happen.

Can you imagine if the caretaker government in the last National Assembly had succumbed to this populist pressure from the parliamentary rostrum and submitted a budget for which they were going to instantly increase spending by 10 billion. If the caretaker government had given in then, we would already be talking about this scenario. I expect that in the budget, which will be presented and submitted to the National Assembly, there will be a responsible attitude to the purchasing power of the citizens, to the development of the economy, but at the same time not to end up in a debt spiral," said Radev.

Bulgaria needs a full-fledged judicial reform, with which all political parties are committed, the head of state also said. According to him, the report of the US State Department found problems that have long been known to the Bulgarians.

"Judicial reform that would exclude both arbitrary arrests and selective justice and escape from punishment. But in the Bulgarian society there is still the feeling of working on the principle of selective justice. I expect that the changes proposed for the second time by the Ministry of Justice will be discussed and adopted by the new parliament. Bulgaria owes a full-fledged judicial reform not to someone abroad, but to its citizens.

Minister of Justice Krum Zarkov participated in the forum. The event was organized by the Ministry of Justice in cooperation with the Basel Institute for Governance and the Center for the Study of Democracy.

/Bulgarian National Television