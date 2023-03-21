Bulgarian Police found a Painting by Jackson Pollock that could be worth 50 Million Euros

A painting by the world-famous artist Jackson Pollock was discovered in Bulgaria during an operation by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" and the Greek anti-organized crime services under the coordination of Europol. This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio from its sources. According to experts, the price of such a painting can reach millions of euros. From its sources close to the investigation, BNR learned that the operation, in which the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime was also involved, was carried out on the territory of Sofia, Athens and the island of Crete. It was directed against the trafficking of cultural values and was intended to neutralize the activities of an organized criminal group.

As part of the action, the painting was also found, in the lower right corner of which the name of the world-famous artist can be read.

Three Greek citizens and one Bulgarian have been detained so far.

The found painting was handed over to specialists from the National Art Gallery. Expertise has established that it is an original uncatalogued work by the world-famous artist Jackson Pollock from 1949.

According to experts, its price in an auction house could reach 50 million euros.

In parallel actions carried out by the Greek police on the island of Crete and in Athens, a total of five other paintings by famous painters were seized.

/Bulgarian National Radio