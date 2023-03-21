US implements Security measures in Anticipation of Unrest following the Accusations against Trump

Law enforcement agencies across the US are bracing for the possibility of unrest during protests amid pending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

As jurors decide whether to indict Trump for paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels to hush up an affair between the two, law enforcement officials are on alert for protests that could lead to violence.

At the moment, it is not known whether the panel will be in favor of bringing charges. But there are fears that the former president's call for protests and "taking back the nation" could fuel tensions in the country. Trump previously said he expected to be arrested today. He also denies allegations of a relationship with Daniels and describes the investigation into falsification of documents to conceal a payment by his lawyer to remain silent as politically motivated.

The Washington Post reports that authorities in places like New York, Atlanta and Palm Beach, Florida, have reviewed various options for response after some saw Trump's rhetoric as similar to that surrounding the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The publication adds that, according to experts on extremism, comments about protests in the online space are scattered, instead of united, and along with calls for violence, messages to do nothing can also be seen.

Separately, there is currently no indication that key political supporters of Trump support the idea of protests.

In Manhattan, preparations were underway to erect metal fencing around the courtroom where Trump could possibly appear to be indicted and handcuffed on Monday.

/BNR