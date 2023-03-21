COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 200 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 200, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4015 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.98%.

There are four people who have died with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 270 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units.

118 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 3,015 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 80 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.

A total of 38,240 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal