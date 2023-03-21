Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria on the First Day of Spring

Today, the cloudiness over Bulgaria will be significant, rain will start around and after noon in the western half. It will blow weak, in the eastern areas to a moderate north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, lower in the eastern regions, around 17°C in Sofia.

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains. After noon, rain will begin in the massifs of the western half of the country, above 1800 meters: snow. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast, along the ridge from the southeast. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

A slight cooling and rain showers are expected on Wednesday as well. On Thursday after noon, the clouds will break and a new warming will begin, which will continue on Friday. On Saturday, the cloudiness will increase again and it will rain in places, mainly in southern Bulgaria.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology