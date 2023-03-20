Foreign Minister: After October Bulgaria and Romania will have No Obstacles for Schengen

"Bulgaria is able to meet the requirements of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for our country's membership in Schengen as early as this summer, when the European Commission's mission on the specific criteria is expected to meet." This was stated by Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov, who participates in the Sandanski Young Diplomats Seminar.

The country's first diplomat said that the EC report on our country's readiness for Schengen is expected in early summer and after October Bulgaria and Romania will have no obstacles to Schengen's entry:

"We must work together to identify all that the Dutch side expects to see in a future report regarding the rule of law in Bulgaria. A report that includes topics that are of their interest. When this report comes out, most likely June or July, and sometime after October we would be able to meet the Schengen entry criteria. "

Asked by the National Radio if our country can again impose a veto to start a negotiation process for the EU membership of North Macedonia, our foreign minister said:

"In practice, there is no Bulgarian veto and this has always been my position. We have a very clear position that is based on what the EU has decided on this country - when they fulfill these conditions - observing human rights, association, the fight against language hatred and hate crimes, then their journey to membership will be open. "

In front of the young diplomats from 17 European countries, Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov commented on the challenges of international diplomacy arising from the war of Russia against Ukraine. As most important, he cited the changed security environment, the energy crisis and inflation. Milkov also cites data from the German site Statista.com, according to which Bulgaria ranks sixth in terms of military assistance for Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio