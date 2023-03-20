Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office Terminated the Investigation against the former Minister of Health

The prosecutor's office has terminated the pre-trial proceedings initiated for possible violations surrounding the purchase of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 for students when Stoycho Katsarov was Minister of Health. He headed the Ministry of Health in 2021 in the two caretaker governments with Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.

In the motives of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office for terminating the proceedings, which began in January 2022, about a month after Katsarov stepped down from the position of power, it is written that the procedures for buying rapid tests for students were carried out in accordance with the law, with no violations found by the Ministry of Health.

It is also specified that the change in the penalty from 0.5% to 5% for each day of delay, carried out on the order of Katsarov, was made in accordance with the law.

"The Minister of Health has the right to negotiate conditions that protect the interests of the contracting authority (Ministry of Health) to the greatest extent. The increase in the amount of the penalty for late deliveries has had a disciplinary effect on the contractors, and a positive effect has also been realized financial result for the budget of the Ministry of Health, respectively for the central budget, by realizing income from fines paid, with which the total costs of purchasing rapid antigen tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 for the examining of schoolchildren were reduced", state from the prosecutor's office.

According to Katsarov, his defamation was not a mistake, but a "well-calculated action to discredit me, initiated by politicians affected by my actions, for the fact that as a minister I exposed large-scale corruption in the Ministry of Health and in several large state hospitals, as well as publicly the entire failure of the health policy of the last decade, one of the tragic consequences of which was the extraordinary mortality from COVID-19".

/Dnevnik