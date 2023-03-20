Bulgaria: 6 Injured 2 in Critical Condition after a Mass Brawl with Axes and Hoes in Kazanlak

Society » INCIDENTS | March 20, 2023, Monday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 6 Injured 2 in Critical Condition after a Mass Brawl with Axes and Hoes in Kazanlak @BGNES

Six people were injured in a mass fight in Kazanlak.

One woman has a fractured arm and two men are in critical condition.

One of the wounded has died, BGNES reported in the late afternoon.

They were taken to the emergency center in Kazanlak.

The incident happened this afternoon at the market in the town. A group of men were fighting with axes and hoes. The police also arrived at the scene.

The reason

Around 14.00 p.m. today, about 30 Roma people fought in the parking lot behind the cooperative market. Two groups from the villages of Tazha and Manolovo, in the municipality of Pavel Banya, had an old family feud. They went to a lawsuit with each other, met, and so the fight began.

Шестима ранени при масов бой с брадви и мотики в Казанлък
Снимка: Георги Манев

Photos: BGNES, BNT, Nova TV

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kazanlak, fight, axes, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria