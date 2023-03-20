Bulgaria supports the EU Delivery of 1 Million Projectiles to Ukraine
Bulgaria is among the member states of the European Union that support the delivery of 1 million 155 caliber projectiles to Ukraine for a total value of 1 billion euros, diplomatic sources told the National Radio.
The text of the agreement is almost ready after yesterday's meeting of the ambassadors of the member countries.
The Swedish presidency hopes it will be approved at today's meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels.
Only a handful of countries disagree, and not with the whole text, but with some passages in it. These are mostly about issues like the time frame for the production of some of the projectiles after the order.
/Bulgarian National Radio
