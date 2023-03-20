Vestbee launches New Program to Support Cleantech Startups

Vestbee, together with industry partners and leading investors, has recently launched Hello CleanTech. The program aims to support startups that develop impactful tech solutions, accelerate the cleantech sector and make a real impact on the world’s energy industry. Startups selected to join the program will benefit from a range of invaluable opportunities, including commercial collaboration with industry leaders, professional business, technology, and fundraising support from experienced market experts, and access to the leading VC funds.

The program partners include EIT InnoEnergy and leading energy corporations such as Tauron Polska Energia and Ciech, but also European cloud provider - OVHcloud, as well as early-stage investors - Neste Corporation, E44, Tangent Line, Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources, who are willing to establish cooperation with the authors of the most interesting solutions that are in line with the trends in the company’s policy.

“Setting ambitious goals is one thing, delivering is quite another. The journey to clean industry will not be easy. It might take longer than we would like, we will hit roadblocks that we cannot see. Not all ideas will turn out to be successful, not all projects will see the completion, not all startups will survive… Our role is to de-risk and accelerate the transition. No matter how difficult it may be. We make this possible by supporting new technologies that reduce energy costs, increase efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create jobs and increase competitiveness. The Hello CleanTech programme invites innovators in cleantech-related areas such as renewable fuels, green hydrogen, decarbonising the food value chain, recycling for the circular economy and digital solutions. Selected companies will be able to gain substantial benefits from InnoEnergy and other programme partners, including access to funding, industrial pilots or even help to commercialise their solutions”, comments Marcin Wasilewski, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy Central Europe.

“We are thrilled to launch Hello CleanTech, and support startups developing innovative clean energy solutions, aiming to accelerate the adoption of sustainable and clean energy solutions, thereby contributing to a greener and healthier planet. We are committed to providing a platform for startups to showcase their ideas, receive mentorship, and access a network of experts and investors. Our mission is to drive the growth of the clean energy industry and pave the way for a sustainable future." adds Ewa Chronowska, CEO of Vestbee.

Unique opportunity to join a network of experienced industry leaders, collaborate with top corporations and receive funding awaits

Hello CleanTech is a unique opportunity to join a network of experienced industry leaders, access a wide pool of resources from EIT InnoEnergy and Vestbee innovation ecosystems and benefit from a range of special offers. This includes a fast track to investment from EIT InnoEnergy, commercial collaboration opportunities with program partners, an introduction to a range of VC funds like Impact Ventures, Oxo, WEG, Iron Wolf Capital, Satus Ventures, Level2 Ventures, 212 and more. On top of that, selected startups will be provided with technological support to strengthen their business foundations and the right infrastructure to develop, test, and enhance their solutions. Additionally, applicants will have access to other financial prizes and valuable startup perks from the program's partners worth over 200,000 EUR.

Which startups can apply?

Hello CleanTech is dedicated to supporting emerging impact companies developing environment-friendly solutions. The applications are open for all innovative companies working in the following green tech verticals: digital solutions; bioenergy, renewable fuels and biochemical feedstocks for heat, energy-intensive sectors and hard-to-abate transport; solutions for green hydrogen and power-to-X concepts; decarbonization of the food value chain; and recycling for the circular economy.

How to apply?

Candidates should apply to the Hello CleanTech HERE via Vestbee platform before 14th April 2023.

For more information about Hello CleanTech visit program website: https://www.vestbee.com/hello-cleantech

