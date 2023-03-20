COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 31 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 31, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 517 tests were performed, of which nearly 6 percent were positive. There are 2,937 active cases, and 2 people have been reported as cured.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,236.

261 people were hospitalized. There are 31 in intensive care units. There are 6 newly admitted to hospitals.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal