Weather in Bulgaria: Spring comes just before Midnight
Bulgarians will welcome spring and the new week with sunny weather. Astronomical spring this year occurs today at 11:24 p.m.
Sunny weather will prevail with patchy high cloudiness, in the afternoon over western areas medium cloudiness. It will be calm in most places.
In the morning hours, there will be low clouds in the eastern regions, there will be a weak wind with a southern component. Daytime temperatures will rise and the prevailing maximum will be between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - about 19 degrees.
/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrolog
