Weather in Bulgaria: Spring comes just before Midnight

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 20, 2023, Monday // 08:04
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Spring comes just before Midnight @Pixabay

Bulgarians will welcome spring and the new week with sunny weather. Astronomical spring this year occurs today at 11:24 p.m.

Sunny weather will prevail with patchy high cloudiness, in the afternoon over western areas medium cloudiness. It will be calm in most places.

In the morning hours, there will be low clouds in the eastern regions, there will be a weak wind with a southern component. Daytime temperatures will rise and the prevailing maximum will be between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - about 19 degrees.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrolog

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: spring, sunny, weather, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria