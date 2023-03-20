Bulgaria: A Car with Illegal Migrants Crashed and One Person has Died
One illegal migrant died and more than ten others were injured after a car overturned in a ravine near the Aldomirovo swamp in the Dragoman region. The incident happened around midnight. According to initial information, an attempt was made to stop the car with the migrants by Border Police teams. However, the driver refused to obey and crashed in his attempt to escape. According to initial information, the driver is Serbian and has been detained.
All the migrants, including the deceased, were from Afghanistan.
The case is under investigation.
The 112 emergency call was made late last night, minutes before midnight.
Six ambulances responded to the scene of the accident. Emergency medics have confirmed the death of one migrant. The others, including the driver, had injuries to the head and limbs, but not life-threatening.
Six of the illegal migrants were taken to ISUL hospital, four to "Pirogov" hospital and another four people - to UMBAL "St. Anna" hospital.
The four migrants admitted to the "Pirogov" hospital are out of danger, while one of those taken to the District Hospital is hospitalized in the Neurosurgery Clinic with a concussion.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 6 Injured 2 in Critical Condition after a Mass Brawl with Axes and Hoes in Kazanlak
- » Bulgaria: The Body of a 31-Year-Old Man was found under a Bridge in Gabrovo
- » Bulgaria: A Boy Died and Four others were Injured in an Accident on the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo Road
- » Bulgaria: A 2-Year-Old Boy Fell into a Two-Meter Manhole
- » Bulgaria: A Man Died after his Truck fell off a Bridge in the Kotlen Pass
- » Bulgaria: Four People Died in a Car Crash on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv Road