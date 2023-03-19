Third Night of Protests in Paris: More than 80 People were Detained
More than 80 people have been detained in successive protests against the pension reform in France.
In Paris, there were clashes between the police and demonstrators for the third night in a row. Law enforcement used tear gas against the protesters, who erected barricades and started burning garbage containers.
The scenes of violence this time took place in Place d'Italie after the authorities banned protests at Place de la Concorde, which is located near the French National Assembly. Thousands of people protested in other cities, including Bordeaux, Nantes, Marseille and Brest.
There will be a new general mobilization in France against the pension reform on March 23. Garbage continues to pile up on the streets of Paris due to a strike by sanitation workers.
/BNT
