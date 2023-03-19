Bulgarian Minister of Defense: We will Categorically Not Send Troops to Ukraine

"We will categorically not send troops to Ukraine. The interpretations of the changes in the Law on Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria were extremely unsuccessful in a complex pre-election situation."

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov on Bulgaria ON AIR TV.

"The purpose of the visit of the European Commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, was solely to assess the possibility of increasing the production capacity of our defense industry in view of the need to produce ammunition to replenish the stocks of EU and NATO member states," Stoyanov said.

"The European Commissioner's proposal has another meaning - the opening of new jobs and, accordingly, that production taxes remain in Bulgaria," he added.

The Minister of Defense noted that in order to replenish the stock of ammunition, the production of mainly 155 mm projectiles should be increased: "The Bulgarian army does not use such projectiles yet, but with its modernization, the caliber of the ammunition used will also be changed. We are the future users, and setting up such a production would help the Army to build up its necessary stockpile of ammunition."

"Until the end of January, Bulgaria provided the Ukrainian side with the weapons and ammunition under the agreement with Ukraine, ratified by the National Assembly. What was granted is in the top three of Ukraine's demands," Stoyanov claimed.

The Ministry of Defense has also provided humanitarian aid in the amount of BGN 7 million, 50-60% of which is to be reimbursed by the European Union fund.

"There is no additional agreement to send weapons to Ukraine, the official cabinet strictly implements the decisions of the National Assembly," said the Minister of Defense.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews