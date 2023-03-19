Zakharova: The Romanian Language should be renamed Moldovan, not the other way around

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Romania of occupying Bessarabia until 1940. She was angered by a Romanian Foreign Ministry announcement praising the replacement of the Moldovan language with Romanian in all Moldovan laws as a "restoration of scientific truth". "They should follow the historical logic by naming the Romanian language as Moldovan, not the other way around," she emphasizes.

"By giving up the Moldavian language, the current regime in Chisinau decides the question: whose is Bessarabia now (which was occupied by Romania until 1940) and to whom do the lands along the Dniester (which until 1940 were part of Ukraine) belong? Now, paradoxically, the Moldovan language is officially preserved only in Transnistria. If they want to transcribe the language, they should follow the historical logic by calling the Romanian language Moldovan, and not the other way around," writes Zakharova on Telegram, who also refers to some "historical truths", saying that "the Moldavian language is the ancient language of the Moldavians, mentioned in the works of the 17th century," and "the Romanian language itself took shape only at the end of the 18th century."

On Thursday, the Chisinau parliament voted on a final reading of a bill to replace the term "Moldovan language" with "Romanian language" in all Moldovan laws, including the Constitution, after lawmakers from the Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BCS) tried to block it.

As a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania welcomed the adoption of the law on the amendment of the language by the Moldovan Parliament.

"The adoption of this law has a deep symbolic meaning, as it restores the scientific truth about the name of the official language of the Republic of Moldova and confirms the status of the Romanian language as the official language of the Republic of Moldova. It also confirms the common language, history and culture between Romania and the Republic Moldova," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT