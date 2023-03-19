Bulgaria: First Drop in Wholesale Food Prices in over two months

The market price index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, fell this week by 0.53 percent to 2,467 points. Since the beginning of the year, the level of the index has risen by 6.12 percent (from 2,316 points). This is the first drop in the MPI level in more than two months and the second for this year, notes BTA.

The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes became cheaper by 8 percent to BGN 3.67 per kilogram in the last week. The price of Greenhouse cucumbers fell by 8.6 percent and they are bought at BGN 5.20 per kilogram. Red peppers fell by 0.5 percent to BGN 4.21 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Potatoes fell in price by 2.5 percent and were sold at BGN 1.15 per kilogram, while carrots fell by 3.2 percent and were traded at BGN 1.20 per kilogram. Cabbage is bought at BGN 0.86 per kilogram.

Apples rose in price by 4.5 percent and are bought at BGN 1.40 per kilogram. Lemons become cheaper by 4 cents and are bought at BGN 2.40 per kilogram. Oranges rose in price by 2.7 percent and are traded at BGN 1.92 per kilogram. Bananas fell by 1.3 percent and are sold at BGN 3.10 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese became cheaper by 0.1 percent and was traded at BGN 11.43 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" cheese was bought by 1.3 percent more - at BGN 18.46 per kilogram.

The sunflower oil became cheaper by 0.3 percent and was sold at BGN 3.73 per liter at the end of the week.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams became cheaper by 1.2 percent and is traded at BGN 2.57. Chicken meat fell by 1.5 percent to BGN 6.04 per kilogram. Sugar rose in price by 1.2 percent and was sold at BGN 2.52 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Flour type "500" lowers its price by 4.3 percent to BGN 1.34 per kilogram.

Rice became cheaper by 1.2 percent and is bought at BGN 3.17 per kilogram. Eggs go up in price by 1 cent and are sold at BGN 0.40 per piece wholesale at the end of the week.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR