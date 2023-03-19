COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 60, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

833 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.20 percent.

There were no deaths with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 261 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 30 are in intensive care units.

4 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,908 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 3 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.

A total of 38,236 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA