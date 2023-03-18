Spokesman of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry : We encourage Bulgaria to give us their MiG-29s
"Ukraine is encouraging Bulgaria to also give its MiG-29 jets, after Poland and Slovakia gave theirs." This was stated in a special interview for the Bulgarian National Television by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak.
According to him, Ukraine, which is preparing for its spring offensive, needs to strengthen its Air Force, which provides air cover for ground operations. The Ukrainian armed forces are fighting heavily in Bakhmut and Avdiivka, where every day, he says, they are killing between 900 and 1,000 Russian soldiers, who are being used by Russia's armed forces as "cannon fodder", he said.
He admitted that Ukrainians also make sacrifices. The issue of aircraft, he said, is similar to that of tanks when the country first requested heavy weapons from its allies last year. Gradually, Sak explained, the Allies began to transfer Soviet-type tanks to Western-style weapons.
/BNT
