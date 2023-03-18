Bulgaria: The Body of a 31-Year-Old Man was found under a Bridge in Gabrovo

Society » INCIDENTS | March 18, 2023, Saturday // 16:30
The body of a 31-year-old man was found under the bridge of Racho the monument of Racho the Blacksmith in Gabrovo.

The police were alerted at around 8 o'clock this morning by people passing by. An on-site inspection was carried out, video surveillance cameras in the area are also being reviewed.

The reasons for the tragedy are yet to be clarified, investigators are working on all possible versions.

/BNT

Tags: Gabrovo, bridge, man
