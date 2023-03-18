Trump: I will be Arrested on Tuesday! Go out to Protest!

"I will be arrested on Tuesday! Go out to protest!"

This was announced by former US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social. He added that his detention would happen in connection with an investigation by the Manhattan District Prosecutor's Office.

"Page 2: Now the illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime and whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, and based on an old and fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairy tale, the far and away leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of the next week. Protest, take our Nation back! "

BREAKING: Trump has posted to his truth social media account saying he will be arrested sometime on Tuesday and urges people to protest. pic.twitter.com/Ia12K3FiKz — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 18, 2023

The prosecution investigation is related to Trump's 130,000 dollars to porn actress Stormy Daniels at the end of October 2016, days before the presidential election to "win" her silence and not allow their affair to come out.

Trump denies the charge, on which his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is his main witness. Cohen claims that he personally provided the amount. Payment in itself is not illegal. The point is that the company's money was subsequently made given to Cohen (to cover his expenses) and reflected in an incorrect way.

On Friday night, the former president's current lawyer Joe Tacopina assured that if accusations were filed against Trump, the president would calmly accept the prosecution's decision.

"We will follow the normal procedure if it comes to it," he told CNBC.

According to the BBC's sources, people close to Trump advised the former head of state not to organize protests because they are concerned about how massive demonstrations will be accepted in America on the streets of Manhattan, just over 2 years after the unprecedented storming of the Capitol from the fanatical Trumpers.

The former president, who has a 24-hour security from the US secret services, almost does not leave his residence Mar-A-Lago, in Florida. According to Florida law, the governor is responsible to ensure that a person in the state will be arrested and handed over to another state if he is accused of crime.

However, the law gives the governor the power to request that an additional investigation be conducted before the accused is extradited if the defendant refuses to comply with extradition. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is currently positioning himself as a contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Since Trump announced his bid for the White House in November 2022, the showman has been hurling insults at DeSantis over the popular governor's refusal to make it clear he will not run for president in 2024. When DeSantis was re-elected late last year, one of the most popular refrains of his supporters, both in Florida and across America, became: "Two more years!".The term of US governors is 4 years. And in a little less than two years DeSantis could become the "leader of the free world."

As for Trump, aside from America's first twice-impeached president, he could become the only head of state to face criminal charges -- before, during or after his time in the White House. The last time Richard Nixon faced a similar threat was because of Watergate. But his successor, Gerald Ford, decided to grant him amnesty. We can hardly expect such a gesture from Joe Biden.

/ClubZ