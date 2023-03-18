April 3 - Closed for Bulgarian Schools with Election Sections

April 3, Monday, will be a non-school day for all students in schools where polling stations are open. This is the order of the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Sasho Penov.

On April 2, Sunday, the fifth early parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria for the last two years.

/BNT