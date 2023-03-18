April 3 - Closed for Bulgarian Schools with Election Sections
@BNT
April 3, Monday, will be a non-school day for all students in schools where polling stations are open. This is the order of the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Sasho Penov.
On April 2, Sunday, the fifth early parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria for the last two years.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Petkov: Bulgaria going Banrkupt was Fake News - This happens before every Election
- » Survey before the Elections: 5 Political Formations are Certain to Enter Bulgaria’s Parliament, 3 others are Uncertain
- » Survey: DPS and "Vazrazhdane" will Compete for the Third Place in Bulgaria's Elections
- » Austria, Switzerland and Norway have Not Allowed the Opening of Polling Stations for Bulgaria’s Elections
- » Pre-Election Survey in Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” - 20.09%, GERB - 20.04%
- » Bulgaria: Today marks the Beginning of the Election Campaign for the Vote on April 2