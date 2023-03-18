April 3 - Closed for Bulgarian Schools with Election Sections

Politics » ELECTIONS | March 18, 2023, Saturday // 12:27
Bulgaria: April 3 - Closed for Bulgarian Schools with Election Sections @BNT

April 3, Monday, will be a non-school day for all students in schools where polling stations are open. This is the order of the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Sasho Penov.

On April 2, Sunday, the fifth early parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria for the last two years.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, April, schools
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria