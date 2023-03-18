Petkov: Bulgaria going Banrkupt was Fake News - This happens before every Election

"This whole crisis, that the state is bankrupt and that the leva-euro exchange rate is at risk, was really a piece of fake news, to which the BNB immediately reacted, and the next day the finance minister retracted her words," said the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov on Nova TV.

On March 15, the Acting Minister of Finance, Rositsa Velkova, announced that Bulgaria's financial situation is "by no means rosy" and that our country is at risk of an excessive deficit if it does not take a number of unpopular measures, including: excess profit tax, higher toll fees, without reduced VAT for establishments.

"We witnessed the press conference of the Minister of Finance, and the next day theses were reversed. In fact, the BNB clearly stated that our fiscal balance is currently at one of its highest levels for the last 30 years. (...) For 3 % deficit is clear. If you remember before the last election, there was a 7% deficit - horror, panic, pogrom - but in reality the year ended with a 2.9% deficit, that is, below 3%. And this happens before every election," said Kiril Petkov.

According to the words, in a few weeks there will be a regular government and this problem will not exist, so there is no need to tighten the belts. Kiril Petkov claims that the difference in the state budget compared to last January is the smaller collection in the National Revenue Agency:

"We will simply return the old priorities of the NRA, which we had done, and that is not to check small restaurants, pastry shops, hair salons, but large companies, so that the state collects its taxes. We prefer that taxes not be raised, and that the NRA does its job. We have already proven that we can do it and we will do it again. The measure is very simple - to collect VAT from all companies in the same way, so that no one is above the law and with privileges."

According to Petkov, the way to reduce prices is to put greater focus on Bulgarian agriculture, and more precisely small and medium-sized farms:

"Yes, it won't happen right away, but we have to produce Bulgarian food for the Bulgarian table. We currently import 50% of our meat, as well as tomatoes. A larger supply would also reduce prices."

He pointed out that the Competition Protection Commission (CPC) should also be changed and that it still has the same composition as the last GERB government. According to him, in the past parliaments there was no will to replace the members of the Central Election Committee.

"In our campaign, we return to the positive. We did not enter politics to fight, but to raise the standard of living in Bulgaria. We know how to do it," said the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change".

"I guarantee you that when we manage to form a government with our priorities after April 2, the Netherlands will support us for Schengen," Kiril Petkov also said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews