Bulgaria has the Most Dangerous Roads in Europe for Heavy Goods Vehicles

Bulgaria has the most dangerous roads for driving heavy goods vehicles in Europe, according to a study by a British technology and logistics company.

International drivers complain about broken roads, kilometers-long queues at borders, lack of rest areas and systematic violation of traffic rules, which often lead to accidents with fatal consequences.

"Danube Bridge" near Ruse is one of the riskiest sections for the drivers of heavy trucks. Stoyan Georgiev has been behind the wheel for 25 years now, but he continues to be alert when he reaches the Bulgarian-Romanian border.

"In Romania, they fixed the roads, the main roads, but on our roads I can't drive at 50km per hour", says the driver Stoyan Georgiev.

"Many potholes, you can see that it is asphalted, and the next moment it is slippery with a little rain, not to mention if there is icing," adds his colleague Krasimir Ankov.

Risky situations on the road are an everyday occurrence.

"Recently, I had an accident because some people decided to fill potholes at lunchtime, on "Bulgaria Boulevard". A colleague in front of me had his bus go off, and when I saw him, I hit him," says Dimitar Kasabov.

"Actually, there are a lot of accidents with trucks in Bulgaria. The majority of the roads in Bulgaria, as well as the one we are on right now - Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo, have two lanes of traffic, that is, one in each direction. There is large uphill and downhill slopes, bad traffic conditions, which causes drivers of heavy goods vehicles to undertake maneuvers related to overtaking, entering the oncoming traffic lane," explained auto expert Svilen Kostadinov.

Therefore, experts recommend that the limits for cars and trucks in a specific section be different.

"When descending this type of vechiles, it is good for them to descend with 50km per hour so that they can stop if nessesary. They should not increase the speed, especially when they are loaded, but this type of restriction is too low for the drivers of cars and motorcycles." thinks Kostadinov.

Last year, there were 1,057 traffic accidents in the Ruse region. 29 people died and 455 people were injured.

/BNT