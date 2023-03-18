The US is selling Strategic Military Equipment to Greece

The US State Department has approved Greece's potential purchase of several amphibious assault ships, noting that "the proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe".

The requested vehicles "will enhance Greece's ability to counter current and future threats by providing an effective capacity to defend maritime interests and infrastructure in support of its strategic position on NATO's southern flank. Greece contributes to NATO operations as well as for maritime counter-terrorism and anti-piracy efforts," the State Department said in a statement. In gratitude to Turkey, it is noted that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not change the basic military balance in the region."

The State Department notes that "there is no prime contractor associated with this potential sale."

The US Department of Defense estimates the value of the sale, which includes vehicles and equipment, at about $268 million.

In an interview with radio station Skai on Friday, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panayotopoulos said Greece expects several hundred armored vehicles from America "which (will be deployed) on the islands because they ... fit the terrain."

The following is the full text of the State Department announcement:

"The Government of Greece has requested to purchase, among others: sixty-three amphibious assault vehicles (AAVP-7A1), nine amphibious assault command vehicles (AAVC-7A1), four amphibious assault repair and evacuation vehicles (AAVR-7A1) and sixty and three machine guns. Also included are MK-19 grenade launchers, M36E T1 Thermal Sensing Systems (TSS), supply support (spare parts), support equipment (including special kits/tools/advanced kits (EAAK), technical manuals, technical data, (CETS), integrated accounting support management services (ILS), deprecation, calibration services, follow-up support (FOS).

There will be no negative impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale," the US State Department said in a statement.

/BGNES